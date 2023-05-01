(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials have found their new city administrator.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved an employment agreement and formally hired Kyra Smith as the new city administrator. Council members also approved setting Smith's salary at $100,000. The decision comes after a nearly six-month-long search process, and Smith will succeed interim City Administrator Al Vacanti, whom the council hired in December. Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News that Smith brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, including experience in local government after spending the past four years as the Senior Purchasing Manager with Johnson County in Kansas.
"The county there employs over 5,000 people and there community is about 788,000 people and procurement is a huge deal," said Silvius. "It's a high expertise of looking at putting things out for bid from federal and state government funding and working with large projects -- with regards to that, they've just done a sewer plant and some other things."
Smith also fills the vacancy of long-time City Administrator Brad Wright, who retired late last year. Silvius says Smith's work in Johnson County and over a decade of experience as a Purchasing Property Management Officer with the University of South Dakota were crucial factors in the city's decision.
"Her ability to work with vendors and work with procurement -- that's a pretty big deal when we're looking at dealing with contractors, working with engineers, and doing projects," she said. "She, basically was the 'second-in line' and has a lot of, not direct supervisor authority, but she did a lot (at Johnson County) with regards to supervising some of the projects within their departments."
Silvius adds her credentials include a Bachelor's and a Master's in Business Administration. On top of her business qualifications, Silvius adds Smith is also a Red Oak native herself and a 2002 Red Oak High School graduate.
"She's from Red Oak, so we're really excited to have her come back and I believe her husband is also from Red Oak, so it's names that people in our community already know," said Silvius. "This is a great opportunity to do what we say we want to do and bring young professionals back to our community."
Meanwhile, Vacanti, who took on the task of navigating the city through the fiscal year 2024 budget preparations, thanked the council, mayor, and the community for the opportunity to serve in the interim role.
"I wish I could say it was perfect," he said, "but it was a learning experience and was a challenge at times, but there were also some things I think we accomplished that hopefully will serve the community well. So, thank you."
Tentatively, Silvius says Smith's first day will be May 31st.
In other business, the council...
--Approved the third and final reading of ordinances renewing franchise agreements with MidAmerican Energy for gas and electrical services including 0% franchise fees.
--Approved permission to block off four parking spaces in front of Red Oak Hardware Hank at 315 East Reed Street on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Kiwanis Club to serve lunch and to block off two parking spaces in front of Family Vision at 514 North 4th Street on June 16 from 2-6 p.m. for an open house.
--Approved setting the salary for Bruce Gruber at $15.14 per hour to move to full-time with the Red Oak Fire Department.
--Approved setting aside $9,000 for the city fireworks purchase for its 4th of July display.
--Discussed financial approaches to funding public infrastructure associated with the proposed StudioOne Townhomes project out near Ratliff Road.
--Discussed a sidewalk repair program and a "mobile food vendors" ordinance.