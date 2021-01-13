(Red Oak) – Business at a Red Oak restaurant was disrupted for a time by smoke late Wednesday afternoon.
Red Oak’s Fire Department responded to the scene of a call at Red Oak’s Pizza Hut at 1000 Senate Avenue at around 4:45 p.m. Fire officials say the building was evacuated after smoke filled the structure’s attic. Firefighters located a burnt electrical motor in the roof’s ventilation system, and disconnected its power.
Damage was limited to the electric motor, itself. Business inside the restaurant resumed shortly after 5:15 p.m.
No injuries were reported. Red Oak Police with on-the-scene traffic control.