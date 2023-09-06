(Omaha) -- KMAland residents awoke to a hazy sky and cooler temperatures Wednesday.
Corey Mead is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Mead tells KMA News smoke from continuing wildfires from Canada once again moved into the region, impacting both temperatures and air quality.
"That post-frontal air is actually coming from Canada," said Mead. "So, along with the cooler air, unfortunately, we're getting the smoke along with it. As far as smoke concentration, we're actually seeing visibilities being restricted across the area, from anywhere from 2 to 5 miles across eastern Nebraska. As far as air quality, many locations are reported poor air quality as of mid-morning."
Mead says smoky, hazy conditions will continue through Thursday afternoon--meaning the poor air quality hangs around.
"People that are sensitive to smoke should try and spend more of their time indoors to keep up with the unhealthy air quality," he said.
Thursday night's forecast offers a slight chance of rain, followed by greater chances of precipitation Saturday night into Sunday. However, Mead says the precip will do little to alleviate drought conditions worsened by the area's dry spell the past two weeks.
"We had, what, probably 2 1/2 weeks of dry, dry weather," said Mead. "So, we've certainly still got drought across this area. Depending on how much rain we get, perhaps Saturday night into Sunday, we can still see some meaningful rainfall. But, the drought's going to persist coming into this fall."
Mead adds the lack of moisture could increase the possibility of brush fires in the region this fall.