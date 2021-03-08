(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah Middle School is taking a new approach to flex education this school year.
Two students and an instructor gave an overview of the program, and demonstrated some mechanical creations in a presentation during Monday afternoon’s Shenandoah School Board meeting. Alisa Andrew is the instructor of the flex ed program, which is operating under a new moniker. At the beginning of the school year, Andrew says the program was renamed IGNITE – an acronym for “Inspire Greatness, Never-ending Imagination, and Tailor-made Education.”
“This summer, when I was first thinking about the middle school flex ed program,” said Andrew. “I didn’t really care for the name, because I thought, you know what, we’re going to be more inspiring. We’re going to be doing bigger things, and better things in a lot of different ways.”
One portion of the program involves Acellus Achievements, offering on-line courses in language arts, science, social sciences and other subjects. Then, there’s “mindstorms” – the construction of machines using Legos, electronics and creativity. One creation demonstrated was a small mechanical elephant that walked and lifted its trunk. Tyler Chaney is one of two students involved with IGNITE. Chaney says building the elephant was challenging.
“The elephant, it took forever, because there were parts missing,” said Chaney. “At the beginning of the day, the walking was messed up, and we kept on trying to figure out what was wrong with that. I’ve had wiring wrong, so it was kind of a mess at first. But, I got it to work.”
Other “mindstorms” included a windmill, a robot snake named “Raptor,” and a working crane. Trevor Sunderman displayed another creation – a cyborg reindeer originally intended for Christmas.
“Originally, we were just going to build a 2-D model of, like, a Rudolph thing,” said Sunderman, “and, we were going to make a little picture, and a little nose. But, we chose to do a 3-D model.”
Because it’s now closer to St. Patrick’s Day, the reindeer was fitted with a green nose, instead. Parents on hand lauded the program, saying it’s made a difference in their students’ lives. Andrew thanked the board and the district’s administrators for their support of the flex ed efforts. Grants from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation provided support for the program. In other business, the board set a public hearings for the district’s fiscal 2022 budget and the 2021-22 school year calendar for April 12th.
Also Monday, the board…
--- approved the contract of Elliot Smith as high school musical set director.
--- approved the contracts of Jenna Decker as 5th grade instructor, and Kennedy Hughes as kindergarten instructor for next school year.
--- approved the contract of Jon Skillern as volunteer track coach for this season.
--- approved the resignations of Kathryn Freed as high school math instructor, Kristine Price as elementary art instructor, and Wendy Fry as high school student council adviser, effective at the end of the current school year.
--- approved the retirement incentive resignation of Maria Mather as middle school associate.
--- approved the bids of Doug Meyer Chevrolet for a 2021 Suburban for $46,800, and a 2018 Chevy Malibu for $17,995, and Edwards Auto Group for a Nissan 12-passenger van for $30,939.
--- approved a motion to present the board’s opening proposal to the Shenandoah Support Association Plus for fiscal 2022. The board proposes a 10-cent per-hour increase in base wages, and a 50-cent increase in route pay, for a total package increase of 1.74%, with an additional cost to the district of $31,000.