(Shenandoah) – For the past few months, little elves have been busy at Shenandoah Middle School.
Unlike the elves at the North Pole, these elves make up the cast of Shenandoah Middle School’s production of “Elf Jr.” Performances take place Friday and Saturday evening at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 2 at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium in Shenandoah. Ashleigh Smith and her husband Elliot direct the production, along with student director Sophia Adkins. Ashleigh says this music version of the Will Ferrell movie tells the story of Buddy, a human who thinks he’s an elf.
“He (Buddy) was in an orphanage,” said Ashleigh, “and he crawled into Santa’s bag when Santa delivered on Christmas, made it back to the North Pole, where he was raised by elves. So, he thinks he’s an elf, then he finds out he is, in fact, human. So, he goes to New York City to find his human father.”
Fifty-seven students comprise “Elf Jr.’s” cast. Seventh grader Greyson Kinghorn portrays Buddy, and says he’s having a good time doing it.
“It’s been fun,” said Kinghorn. “It’s my first time having such a big role. So, it’s a lot of responsibility to get all the lines and get all the music memorized. But, I would say I’m doing good.”
Eighth grader Zoe (ZOH-ee) Young plays Jovie. Zoe talks about the challenge of learning music and lines.
“You have to hit the right notes at the right time,” said Zoe. “So, your timing has to be right, and you have to make sure your notes are right, and you also have to memorize the music just like lines, and the rhythm and the beat of it, you have to get that down, too.”
Tickets to “Elf Jr.” are $5 for adults, $2 for students, and are available at the door or online at shenmusical.ludus.com.