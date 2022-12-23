(Shenandoah) -- Some Shenandoah Middle School students recently excelled in an online test of trivial knowledge.
Members of the middle school's Talented and Gifted program participated in the Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl--a nationwide competition running in the fall and spring. The school's 5th and 6th grade students finished second overall out of 130 teams in their division with 1,231 points. It's the second year of the middle schools participation in the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Middle School Talented and Gifted Instructor Brett Roberts says the students improved from their first competition's placing.
"We kind of talked a little bit more about strategy, and how we can work together for it to answer the questions, and work their way through it," said Roberts. "The adjustments they made were fantastic. After they got done, I looked at their score, and said, 'guys, that would have won it last year."
Team member Kenley McManis, a 6th grader, says the questions covered the full gamut of general knowledge.
"We didn't do that much to prep for the Quiz Bowl," said McManis. "It was just kind of something we did, like, spontaneously, I guess. It's not like a big test that you have to prepare for."
Sixth grader Reagan Baker is another team member. She says she enjoyed the competition, and the questions.
"I thought it was fun, because it tested your brain," said Baker. "It wasn't like hard questions like math, or weird questions, it was fun questions like trivia, short of."
Other 5th and 6th grade team members included Charlotte Weiss, Brooklyn Herron, Olivia Joy, Ellie Holste, Brooklyn Johnson, Bella Trowbridge, Kinley Eggers, Mason Sell and Charlie Liles.
In addition SMS' 7th grade team placed 4th out of 56 teams in their division with 1,208 points. Team members were Carter Sells, Ryker Wolf, Alex Clark, Greyson Kinghorn, and Carley Jones. The school's 8th grade team finished 10th out of 72 teams with 1,182 points. Participating 8th graders were Mya Young, Zoe Young, Tayler Haffner, Ali Hansen, Addison Joy, Mikey Waite, Levi Green, Baylor Blank, Caroline Campbell, and Drake Gibson.
You can hear the full interview with Brett Roberts and the 5th and 6th grade team here: