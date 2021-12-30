(Valley) -- It's beginning to look a lot like winter for this weekend, with plenty of snow and cold temperatures.
That's according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brett Albright, who works out of the service's Valley offices. Early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of KMAland. Albright tells KMA News to expect snow following a strong arctic front coming through the region Friday.
"It's going to bring much colder temperatures and push our wind chills by Saturday down to about minus-20 or minus-25 potentially as we get into early Sunday morning, and temperatures likely going sub-zero," Albright said. "Lows Saturday night, we're going to be looking at the minus-five to minus-10 range."
Albright says southwest Iowa will likely get hit with strong winter storms and snowfall on Saturday.
"After the cold front comes through, we're going to have a strong storm moving out of the southwest United States, and that's going to come through our region on Saturday," Albright said. "For portions of southwest Iowa, its going to be all snow with that, and we're looking at snow coming in and peaking sometime potentially in the late morning, and it may linger into the evening hours."
Albright says Montgomery, Page, Fremont, and Mills Counties can expect anywhere from four to six inches of snow. However, Albright says there is still some uncertainty of the storm's exact path, which could result in more or less downfall.
"More local outcomes could get up to around eight inches or more, or if the storm goes just a touch further south, we could be on the lower end around two or three (inches)," Albright said. "So, we're still watching that, it's a lower uncertainty than we'd like being two days out, but it's going to be snowy, it's going to affect travel, and it's going to be real cold."
Albright also advises those traveling for the weekend to prepare and plan with the extreme temperatures.
"Activities for the New Year, you'll want to make sure you're prepared when you're heading out, even if it's on Friday evening or during the day on New Year's," Albright said. "You'll want to bundle up, dress in layers, make sure you have your gloves, face coverings, and all that. Those kind of temperatures can cause frost bite really quickly with just about 30 minutes of outside exposure, so you'll want to be careful with that."
On the plus side, Albright says the snow should be light and fluffy, allowing for easier clearing Saturday and Sunday. However, Albright does advise holiday travelers to wait on traveling until Sunday if possible.