(Glenwood) -- KMAland school districts are still dealing with the aftermath of this week's major winter storm.
Some schools reopened Wednesday following a slight improvement in the weather and road conditions. Glenwood's district was among those canceling classes Monday and Tuesday before the storm. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says the decision to call off school this week was a no-brainer.
"It was a fairly easy decision," said Embray, "based on the NWS (National Weather Service) reports coming in, with the high confidence in amounts, and high confidence in timing. Sometimes, that doesn't always happen, and we have to wait until the next day to make that decision. But, this one was fairly high in both areas, so we made the call."
Embray says school officials were unable to set up remote learning capabilities over the weekend before winter weather set it. However, he says virtual learning will be an option in the future in order to avoid tacking on more snow days to make up at the end of the school year.
"We would not have went today (Wednesday) if the weather had not allowed us," he said. "We were possibly looking at June 7th before we would end, and now we're not going to have to go through that weekend and come back on Monday, because we're going today. We have some plans in place that will allow us to go virtual. As long as the proclamation stays in from the governor's office, we'll still be able to do it."
Embray lauded the district's transportation department for modifying bus routes and preparing Glenwood's transportation fleet for transporting students in less-than-ideal road conditions. The superintendent says maneuvering buses following a massive snow event is not easy.
"Two inches of snow and a 20 mph wind could shut down our routes," said Embray. "That's now slick it gets at time. With the new policies and procedures for how snow removal is happening on roads, and waiting 'til the snow is over, it just really puts us in a pickle for school purposes."
In some cases, Embray says the district relied on parents to take students to school. You can hear the full interview with Devin Embray on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.