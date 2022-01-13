(Shenandoah) — Shenandoah city officials have declared a snow emergency in the community beginning Friday afternoon.
City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch says the emergency will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been plowed from curb-to-curb.
During the snow emergency, there is no parking allowed on all emergency snow routes. All other streets will use alternate parking. On odd calendar days, residents are allowed to park on the odd side of the street and on even days, residents are allowed to park on the even side of the street.