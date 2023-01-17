(Valley) -- A good portion of KMAland gets a taste of a significant winter event Wednesday.
Taylor Nicoliasen is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Nicoliasen tells KMA News the heaviest snowfall of 5-10 inches is expected in northeast Nebraska, while freezing rain and ice is anticipated for areas along and south of Interstate 80.
"When you get along and south of the interstate," said Nicoliasen, "that's where you're going to see rain mixing in, maybe some freezing rain that could cause slippery conditions. The commute on Wednesday morning, and again in the evening, those could be a little slick. Your snow is not going to add up as much there, because it's going to be mixed in with that wet precipitation. Maybe 2-to-5 inches perhaps common along the interstate, and by the time you get down to the Kansas state line, you're looking at approximately an inch, give or take, because so much of that moisture is going to be falling rain, or freezing rain, or slushy stuff."
Most of the precipitation will fall between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Nicoliasen says the winter activity is due to a volatile jet stream that touched off tornadoes in eastern Iowa Monday, and ushering in Wednesday's snow and ice.
"The jet's kind of driving things right towards us here as of late," he said. "It's kind of coming from the southwest, so it's kind of coming from California, the Pacific, the four corners area, then shoots right across eastern Nebraska and up towards the Great Lakes. These systems will have a lot of moisture to work with, because they're of Pacific origin, but they're pulling in some gulf moisture for us. It just happens to be the right track for us."
Unlike the winter storm that hit the region in late December, Nicoliasen says high winds and cold temperatures won't be as big of a problem.
"Certainly, I'm not going to be excited about taking the dog for a walk," said Nicoliasen. "We're going to see some gusts of 25, maybe up to 35 mph or so. Certainly, you're going to notice it, you're going to feel cold, but it's not going be wild winds. It's the combination of the winds and precipitation that's probably going to cause some slowdown there."
Nicoliasen expects the activity to wrap up quickly Wednesday evening. But, he adds it will take a while to melt any snowfall, as temperatures in the 30's are expected through the weekend.