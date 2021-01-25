(Shenandoah) – Most of KMAland resembled a giant snow globe following Monday’s winter storm.
National Weather Service officials extended winter storm warnings to 9 a.m. Tuesday for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, and through noon Tuesday for most of south central Iowa. Snow in some parts of the region fell at a rate of two inches per hour. Whiteout conditions were common not only in rural areas, but in communities like Shenandoah. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says city buildings were closed during what may be the biggest snow event in a decade.
“We did end up closing City Hall and the library,” said Lyman,” in trying to get our folks off the road to help with the snow removal. It looks kind of like a lot of other places sent folks home too. It looks like it’s going to be a long road to get everything cleared.”
City street crews first attacked the snow Monday morning by attempting to clear the city’s emergency routes. But, Lyman expected snow removal efforts could take several passes, based on how snow collected in the afternoon.
“We ask folks to stay safe and be patient,” said Lyman. “As long as it’s still coming down and blown by the wind, we’re going to do everything we can to get everything open. It’s going to take some time. We haven’t seen a snow potentially this heavy in about 10 years or so.”
Monday’s event followed the blizzard conditions of January 15th, and the first significant snow storm of the season December 29th. But, Lyman says this winter is nowhere near the epic winter of 2018-19 – yet.
“It’s late January,” said Lyman. “We’re on about our third or fourth real snow push. It’s not too terrible, but I know two years ago, we had that season where it snowed every two or three days, and just never ended.”
Shenandoah and other communities across KMAland were still under snow emergencies until further notice. Continue to check the cancellation page at kmaland.com. for more information.