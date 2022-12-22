(Undated) -- Road crews in KMAland were prepared for what was expected as the first major winter storm of the season.
Some plows, indeed, saw action in the region Thursday morning, and will continue to do so the next few days. Shenandoah's street crews were out early in the morning, removing snow from the city's emergency snow routes. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen tells KMA News City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch indicated earlier this week his department was ready for this storm--and for other winter events this season.
"He's (Foutch) got everything ready," said McQueen. "He's ahead on this. He got his sand and so forth in last week. He's already got recruits lined up from other departments to drive trucks, and so forth. Everything we got out of the department head meeting is that he's ready for whatever comes in."
But, other plows were idle because of lower-than-expected snowfall amounts. After surveying road conditions Thursday morning, Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News his department's vehicles stayed put, due to a lack of whitestuff.
"There's a little bit of snow on the roads in protected areas," said King. "The majority of the pavements have blown off. On the gravels, there's snow in the same areas where buildings or tree grows have halted the wind, the snow has settled out. But, there's not enough snow to plow, and we haven't put material down. It would probably catch the snow, and create more problems that it would benefit. It's too cold for our sand-salt mix to work on the ice."
King, however, says the county is ready in terms of equipment and supplies for other expected bouts with winter weather.
"All of our snow plow trucks are back here operational," he said, "suited up with plows, and sanders and side mount wings that we have. Our material building is full of sand and salt. We have salt in its storage, and calcium in our tanks for top dressing the material."
Also aiding snow removal efforts are the various snow fences erected around the county. Many state highways were still snow and ice covered. For further road information, check the Iowa Department of Transportation's map at 511ia.org. The Nebraska Department of Roads' website is 511.nebraska.gov, and the Missouri Department of Transportation's road information is available at traveler.MoDOT.org.