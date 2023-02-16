(Shenandoah) -- Downtown Shenandoah resembled a snowy ghost town Thursday.
Shovels were in order in the community, as the biggest snowstorm of winter thus far roared through most of KMAland. Snow began falling across most of the community early in the morning, and kicked into high gear as daylight broke. Ryan Miller attempted to clear whitestuff from in front of Dinge's Auto Glass on Locust Street. And, he wasn't thrilled about it.
"I think it's not much fun," said Miller. "I was hoping not to shovel or snow blow this winter, so it's been pretty nice."
Though Miller lives only about a mile from work, driving in the snow--even within city limits--wasn't easy.
"It was still hard to see, and I had to go real slow," he said.
The rapidly-accumulating snowfall activated snow removal ordinances across the region. Snow emergencies in Shenandoah and Essex are triggered after two inches of snow has fallen, and will remain in effect until snow has ended and streets are cleared from curb to curb. Though it's been a relatively uneventful winter until now, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says residents have obeyed the ordinance and moved vehicles accordingly.
"This year, it seemed like everything fell into place," said McQueen. "Everybody did what they were supposed to do to let the crews get out there, and get the streets done. As soon as we get that, we can lift that snow route emergency, and people can go back to parking.
"The cooperation on that is the key. If everybody works together, we can get this taken care of, and get back to normal, somewhat," he added.
McQueen made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week. No parking is allowed on snow emergency routes, and alternative parking is in effect for all other streets. Parking is allowed on even-numbered sides of the streets on even calendar dates and odd numbered sides on odd calendar dates.