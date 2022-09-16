(Bedford-College Springs) -- Bedford school officials are saying nothing but superlatives regarding the arrival of South Page high school students thus far.
This school year marks the first of a three-year tuition agreement, in which South Page 9-12 students spend half of the school day at Bedford High School. South Page school officials a new partner after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew a previous agreement. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News a "building culture" is responsible for a successful melding of students from both districts thus far.
"You know, we've got a building culture, if that makes sense, that's allowed the South Page kids to come right in and fit right in," said Shaffer, "and really have not had any concerns or issues. Schedule-wise, it has worked out. The two principals have worked wonderfully together to make that arrangement work out, and make sure everybody gets the courses they need. But, yeah, so far we can only report positive news. It's gone very well, and we're excited to continue the arrangement right now."
One of the biggest concerns heading into the new arrangement involved student transportation. Shaffer, however, says the transportation plan between both districts has worked well.
"The students are riding in on a school bus," he said. "They're getting here about mid-morning--that's been on time. They're coming in about 5-10 minutes before that first class that they have. Then, the students that will continue with activities will stay here through the end of the day. Those are not participating in activities then head back to South Page. Then, they'll kind of switch around vehicles and bring some other kids that might be participating at the middle school level, and then transport the entire group of kids and extracurricular activities in the evening."
He adds, however, winter weather will serve as the transportation plan's supreme test. Shaffer says the sharing benefits both school districts.
"I think the main thing is just providing the courses that the students at South Page need to meet their academic needs and course work, as far as programming goes," said Shaffer. "How it's probably helped us is just adding, again, more minds in the classroom, and more opportunities to collaborate and learn from one another."
One additional factor impacting the Bedford-South Page sharing pact is open enrollment. The superintendent says Bedford is experiencing an enrollment hike from students transferring from other districts. Under the new open enrollment law approved by the Iowa Legislature earlier this year, students may open enroll in another district at any time during the school year. October 15 is the official certified enrollment date for all Iowa districts.