(Stanton) -- Wet weather didn't stop supporters from celebrating the future of child care in Stanton Tuesday morning.
Ground was broken on the new Stanton Child Resource Center. Plans call for the $3 million project to be constructed across from the existing facility, a converted restaurant. It's the first occupant of the city's new industrial park, located at the intersection of Highway 34 and Halland Avenue. Sheila Mainquist is president of the center's board of directors. Mainquist tells KMA News the project grew out of the need for storm safety for the children the facility serves.
"This effort began when we were really concerned about a storm shelter for our children," said Mainquist. "So, we spent a lot of time trying to figure out the ways that we could put something into our current facility. Then, we ended up getting more and more children, and it seemed like maybe we needed to expand, and put that storm shelter in that new facility."
Mainquist says the demand for child care in the community outgrew the current building.
"We have a waiting list," said Mainquist. "We've always had a waiting list, and so, it's just been something that's happened. Lately, there's been a lot of awareness of daycare, and the need for daycare--especially for Iowa."
When completed, the 11,000 square-foot facility will serve an additional 49 children. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey says the center will offer numerous amenities for children and families.
"When you walk in, it will have its own separate entryway," said Ramsey. "It will have an area where if children aren't feeling well, they can sit and separate themselves, you know, with a teacher. The rooms are going to be smaller, so that they can accommodate smaller class sizes. They'll be spread out a little bit more and have individual rooms--not an old steakhouse that it currently is."
Ramsey credits the center's board members and local residents for seeing the need for a new facility.
"It started with the daycare board," she said. "They had a wonderful vision, and we just kept moving forward in applying for grants and fundraising. Again, it's really made possible by everyone that donated, and the grants that made it happen."
Funding secured for the project included a million dollars secured by then-Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne through the House Appropriations Committee in 2021. Though the current timeline calls for the building's completion next year, fundraising continues for landscaping, furnishings, playground equipment and other needs.