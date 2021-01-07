(Atlantic) -- Atlantic is celebrating 21 years of Trumpeter Swans wintering in the city.
Cass County Conservation staff will be hosting their Soiree with the Swans on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Schildberg Recreation Area on Lake 4.
“We’re excited to have them back, there’s about 50 to 60 trumpeter swans right now hanging out on Lake 4. It’s a come and go event so anytime between 11 until 2 p.m. We do a short informational program about the swans and how they get here, why they get here and answer questions,” Naturalist for the Cass County Conservation Board Lora Kanning said.
There will be opportunities to view the swans through spotting scopes as well as enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and other snacks. The event will be free but donations will be accepted for swan care. Kanning explained why this occurs in Atlantic.
“They need open water and food to survive Iowa winters. A lot of times they keep moving south, but Atlantic is one of 5 wintering sites throughout the state. The water is deep enough and there are corn fields for them to go out to during the day and find food,” Kanning said.
The swans are located on Lake 4 which is on the North side of Highway 83. The event is sponsored by the Cass County Conservation Board, Atlantic Parks and Recreation, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. To hear the full interview with Lora Kanning click below.