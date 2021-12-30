(Atlantic) -- The Cass County Conservation Board is excited for the 2022 Soiree with the Swans.
Cass County Conservation Board Naturalist Lora Kanning joined the KMA "Morning Show" on Wednesday to relay information about the history of this event.
"In January, every year, we have our Soiree with the Swans," Kanning said. "The trumpeter swans have been coming to Atlantic for about 21 winters now. So, we celebrate them and talk a lot about the actual bird. It is going to be held at our Schildburg Recreation Area. If you've never been up to our Schildburg Recreation Area, it's just right on the edge of Atlantic. We have four lakes as part of that area, and Lake Four, where they like to hang out, is still in private hands. It is also the deepest lake which is also one of the reasons why it doesn't ice over very often."
The Board also announced this year's Trumpeter Swan Contest winner.
"Every year, we do a trumpeter swan contest. For the residents of Cass County, (they) get to put their name on a date on the calendar for when the trumpeter swans will arrive," Kanning added. "Our winner this year was Mary Lou Hoskins. Our official date was November 22nd.
"We also do a whole different calendar for our school kids. They like to pick the date classes like to pick the date. So, this year we had Griswold's School District, their science class, win the date this year, as well. They get a little prize and honor of winning it and picking the lucky date."
Hoskins received a prize pack as part of her winnings.
This year's event is set for January 8th. For more information on the event and all things related to conservation, call the Cass County Conservation Board at 712-769-2372.
You can hear the full interview with Kanning below.