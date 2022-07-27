(Shenandoah) -- Alterations to Montgomery County's solar energy ordinance are now in place.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors unanimously approved the second reading of proposed amendments to the county's ordinance governing future solar projects. Board members then waived the amendments' third reading, putting the proposed changes into effect. Members of the county's planning and zoning commission proposed the changes following a series of meetings. Those changes received support from at least one rural advocacy group. Prior to the board's vote, Supervisor Donna Robinson read a letter from Nick Summers, policy organizing assistant with the Center For Rural Affairs, praising the county for making adjustments in its ordinance.
"It's important that the counties create a balanced solar ordinance in advance of proposed development," said Robinson, reading from Summers' letter. "The time and effort that Montgomery County has put into crafting an ordinance that balances the interests of community members and developers is pristine, and the recent proposed changes show commitment to changes that work well for all affected parties."
Robinson says the letter voiced support for specific changes, including one addressing the county's solar decommissioning regulations.
"The inclusion of a provision for periodic updates to the decommissioning plan allows for a more effective and responsive plan that can adapt to any changes that could occur over the lifesaving of the project. The requirements of a road use agreement help to protect infrastructure that local residents rely on," Summers wrote.
Additionally, Summers' letter noted setback regulation amendments.
"Setbacks are key part of any solar siting ordinance, and the 100-to-200 foot setbacks from occupied residences for utilizable solar installations are ideal for balancing the interests of landowners and developments," he wrote.
However, Robinson says the letter questioned language including a native vegetation requirement in the grounder section, which is designed to improve not only soil quality, and provide habitat for native species--including pollinators.
"While the language of the proposed changes encourages this practice, and adds flexibility to the ordinance, it limits the ability of the county to enforce the suggestion. Language that explicitly requires native vegetation would guarantee the environmental benefits associated with this practice."
Overall, Summers' letter praised the supervisors for their diligence in responding to concerns of constituents and other stakeholders. He also expressed confidence that the county's "deliberative process" in formulating the amendments will result in a balanced, effective ordinance, allowing the county and its residents to take advantage of solar development.