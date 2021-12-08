(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County over what a proposed solar ordinance will look like.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors held another in a series of workshops to put together the initial language for an ordinance governing solar structures in the county. After discussing height requirements and depth guidelines for transmission lines, the supervisors briefly discussed how solar panels and solar installations would be taxed. Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says solar farms are not taxed the same way a wind turbine would be.
"The county does not receive the volume of dollars on solar farms as they do on wind farms," said Morris. "Wind farms are dramatically better for county government. Solar farms -- at $800 or $1,000 an acre -- to a landowner adds economic development to your county base, but the landowners are the ones who really benefit."
Perhaps the biggest disagreement still remaining on wording for the new ordinance deals with setback requirements from non-participating landowners. One of the proposed ordinances discussed by the board would require a 300 foot setback from a non-participating landowner's home. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he believes any setback should be tied to the property line and not the residence of a non-participant, with the ability of the non-participant to waive the setback distance.
"If they can give it up, if that's written in here that way, and if the 200 or 300 feet or whatever is going to change their big-time humungous project, I imagine they could go to that guy and say 'hey, we'd like to build this gigantic solar farm here, you're going to lose a couple hundred foot of cushion to your farm about building a house, would you like to take a little bit of money and join our program?'" said Holmes. "Or he could just give it up. He could just sign it away if he wanted to."
Holmes says the proposed solar ordinance -- in addition to a wind turbine ordinance already on the books -- are the only two places that use the residence instead of the property line for setback requirements.
"That's a part of owning property, is you always think what you could build on it," said Holmes. "Where in the world, other than these weird ordinances, do we not measure from property lines? Property lines is what everything is measured from. I don't go to my neighbor's house and measure off his house to determine where I'm going to put my shed. It's always off the property on everything and in town."
Morris says increasing the setbacks or making them too restrictive could lead to solar developers turning to other counties with more favorable regulations. Morris says he wants to know where the breaking point would be.
"I suggest that we call on some developers and ask them what works," said Morris. "When would you stop offering $800-$1,000 an acre? Where on the setbacks does that happen? Just ask them."
Following discussion, the supervisors agreed to conduct more research and discuss the proposed ordinance at a future meeting.