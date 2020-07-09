(Griswold) -- Coronavirus will not stop a celebration in the town of Griswold over the upcoming weekend.
The 138th Annual Griswold Old Soldiers Reunion will go forth with the festivities beginning Friday evening and bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday morning with the Cass Street Tractor Show.
"That's something that has always been done so everyone was really excited for the reunion so that they didn't have to miss one, because they really enjoy that," Legion member Landon Preston said.
Other events include the Legion Auxiliary Membership Drive in the Legion Building from 9 to 11 a.m. During the afternoon the Military March will take place.
“Starting at Creighton we carry the colors down the hill into town and we carry them to the start of the parade. This march allows for veterans and families of veterans to march together. This year our theme is also Hometown Heroes, so law enforcement and other members of EMS services are welcome to join in the march,” Preston said.
The march concludes with the colors being taken to the start of the parade which begins at the high school starting at 6:00 p.m. During the parade members of the community will come dressed in costumes and create floats of their own unique design. Due to COVID guidelines candy for the parade being passed out will be discouraged.
The Reunion will conclude with a dance on Market Street next to the East of Omaha where the band ‘Shoot to Thrill’ will be set to play starting at 8:00 p.m.
“The dance takes place in a really cool venue and it will be action packed with the ACDC cover band that we have,” Preston said.
Tickets for the dance will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Listen to full interview with Landon Preston below.