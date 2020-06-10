(KMAland) — Nearly four million Americans could be receiving their federal stimulus money on a debit card and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to not throw them away.
As part of the CARES Act passed by Congress in March, each American making under a certain amount was given a $1,200 stimulus payment, with additional money tied to dependents. For nearly 4 million Americans who do not have banking information on file with the federal government, that money could be coming in the form of a prepaid debit card, according to BBB President Jim Hegarty.
"I think a lot of people have thrown those stimulus payments that were on debit cards away because they did think that it was junk mail," said Hegarty. "There's nothing on the external envelope that would indicate it's from the federal government. I think that's by design. There wasn't additionally any advanced communication that 4 million Americans would be getting their stimulus payments not through a check -- which I think people are used to occurring or maybe a direct deposit -- but in the form of these cards."
Hegarty says the cards come in very plain envelopes.
"At least for now, open all of your mail," said Hegarty. "If in fact there is one of these debit cards -- it's blue, it's got white stars all over it -- that is your stimulus payment. There are clear instructions on what's needed in order to activate it."
Payments for other taxpayers were processed through direct deposit or through a paper check. For those receiving a debit card, Hegarty says the process to activate is simple.
"It's a pre-loaded card and it's their money," said Hegarty. "It actually is a pretty easy process once people understand what it is."
Hegarty does caution that the government will not call, text or email you seeking personal information and urges anyone who receives a solicitation to report it to BBB.
"I think every consumer in America that's receiving these stimulus payments is extremely grateful that the government decided to provide this sort of stimulus and aid to them in a very difficult time," said Hegarty. "It's all happened so quickly, so rapidly it's been challenging for us to stay out ahead of all of the communications to help people understand the nuances."
To activate your card, call (800) 240-8100 or visit eipcard.com to register. You will be asked to validate your identity by providing your name, address and social security number and then you will be asked to create a four-digit pin for the card. Hegarty was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.