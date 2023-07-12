(Clarinda) -- The Page County attorney has now weighed in on the board of supervisors meeting minutes debate.
Speaking during the public comment portion of last week's board meeting, County Attorney Carl Sonksen says he hoped a memo that he sent to the board and auditor's office would clarify the situation. Released in May, the memo detailed the Iowa Code involving the minutes-taking procedures and included a 1982 Iowa Attorney General opinion that, in Sonksen's review, confirmed the auditor's office has been operating within Iowa Code. Much of the minutes debate has revolved around including discussion in the minutes and publishing the documents without board approval. However, since the discussion has continued, Sonksen says due to this being a government matter, they must follow Iowa Code--which he says gives those powers and responsibilities to the auditor's office.
"They provide certain duties to each (elected) office and they are independent offices," said Sonksen. "When the Legislature created those positions, they chose to give the authority for the board proceedings to the auditor--not the board to delegate it to anyone or the board to record themselves. In essence, it's like a separation of powers to provide a record of the board's proceedings done by a separate independent officer."
He adds that if the board has an issue with the responsibilities granted to the auditor through statutes passed by Iowa lawmakers, those concerns should be presented to the State Legislature. Currently, Sonksen adds that the code does not grant the board the authority to make the auditor change the minutes.
"There's no authority for the board to tell the auditor that she can't put details in the minutes--you don't have that authority--and there's nothing in the code that requires the board to approve those," Sonksen explained. "It simply says, the auditor records the proceedings of the board and furnishes a copy for publication."
However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes has asked Sonksen to pose questions to the Iowa Attorney General's Office about what is required for the minutes and whether the board can change them. Sonksen says he does not favor sending the questions to the AG on a matter he feels the state office has already addressed with their 1982 opinion. Additionally, Sonksen says he is trying to come at this with an open mind and simply reading the code.
"I've read the code, I've read the AG's opinion, and I've read the case law, and I'm telling you that what I've read is what it is," said Sonksen. "I don't have a dog in this fight in the sense that I favor (the board) or I favor the auditor, it just is what it is. If you don't like it, you can go to the Legislature and have them change it or attempt to do that."
However, Holmes feels the county should go to the AG's office, saying the decision could impact boards across the state.
"If this is allowed, I have never seen anything like this in my life," said Holmes. "It's terrible for anybody who sits in these seats anywhere in Iowa. So, we must go to the Attorney General with this. To say the auditor can pick and choose who she 'destroys' with the minutes is nonsense."
Holmes has also classified the recent minutes as a "political assassination hatchet," including minutes from the June 15 meeting, which he says included him making a motion to "strike all public comment from future meetings," rather than what he says was actually to "strike all discussion from the minutes." But County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen stood by the minutes that she and her office have kept citing Sonksen's memo and the 1982 AG opinion. Wellhausen also stated later in the meeting that, at this point, there is nothing "not factual" in her minutes.