(Red Oak) -- It's been a busy fall for Ray "Bubba" Sorensen of Greenfield.
Last week, Sorensen was reelected to his second two-year term in the Iowa House, defeating Democratic challenger Ryan Morrison of Stuart. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Sorensen attributed his victory to his small town roots.
"I think just being a small town guy that grew up in this area," said Sorensen. "I've got to thank the voters. It's an incredible honor to serve. But, you know, it's keeping it simple, common sense, and being someone they can reach out to, and someone that gets back to them is a big part to being a legislator."
Sorensen is perhaps better known as the creator and painter of the famous Freedom Rock projects in almost each county in Iowa. While campaigning for reelection to the legislature, Sorensen completed his latest project, located in the northeast corner of Red Oak's Fountain Square. Each rock project design features familiar local patriotic icons. Montgomery County's rock, for example, salutes the Iowa National Guard's 34th Infantry Division--the famed "Red Bull" unit from World War II.
"There was a World War II ship that was named after Red Oak," he said. "It was called the Red Oak Victory. That was because so many Red Oak men had died in service, and that was kind of a tribute to them. Then, since we were sticking with the World War II theme, I wanted to do like a World War II era troop train with the depot, and kind of show farm equipment from that era."
Sorensen says Freedom Rock locations are determined on a first come-first serve basis.
"What happens is the first town to reach out and book me is how each town is selected," he said. "I didn't pick Red Oak, but I was happy to have Red Oak aboard. They were just the first town (in Montgomery County) to reach out."
As the artist, Sorensen says he has 51% control over the project's design--with the rest determined by a local Freedom Rock committee.
"So, I have them do research," said Sorensen. "I do my own research, then I gather it right before I'm going to show up on site. I do that so I don't waste my inspiration. Most artists would understand what I'm talking about. If I sketch it way ahead of time, you get real excited after you've sketched, and ideas are coming in. That can get wasted and lost as time goes on."
With the Montgomery County rock completed, Sorensen now has rocks in 95 counties counties. Four counties in eastern Iowa are still without one. His first rock, located north of Greenfield on Highway 25, was completed 22 years ago. You can hear the full interview with Ray "Bubba" Sorensen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.