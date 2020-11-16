(Greenfield) -- Lawmakers have a full agenda ahead of them when the 2021 Legislative Session begins in January.
And, expanding broadband capabilities in rural areas is among the priorities of one KMAland legislator. State Representative Ray "Bubba" Sorensen was reelected in the Iowa House's 20th District earlier this month. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Sorensen outlined a number of issues he'd like to see addressed in the coming session.
"We'll get back to work on workforce, child care," said Sorensen. "Of course, a big one for me would be broadband, and high speed internet access for everyone. Mental health and EMS funding are going to be two huge things that we're going be working on when we get back up there."
The Greenfield Republican says COVID-19 highlighted the need for improved fiber optic capabilities on a number of fronts.
"When it started out many years ago, it was just looked at as a luxury," said Sorensen, "something that kids played games on. It wasn't something that was a vital piece of our economy. Now, it is. Not only is it a part of our business economy, but it's so much a part of telehealth now. With COVID, a lot of people don't want to go into a hospital, so telehealth is big. With agriculture, with the combines and tractors now, they can be almost totally on-line. That rural internet access is vital to where we are as a state, and even as a country."
Sorensen was reelected to his second two-year term at the Statehouse, retaining a seat previously held by the retired Clel Baudler.