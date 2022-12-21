(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen is praising two city employees receiving new terms.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council reappointed City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to another two-year term. Sorensen has been serving in the position since June of 2014, when he succeeded the late Bob Norris. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says Sorensen says the city is fortunate to have Sorensen as its city attorney.
"To work with Mahlon is a pleasure," said McQueen. "He knows what he's doing, but he also comes in and he talks to us. A lot of things he doesn't do until he talks to myself or the city administrator. I am just really pleased Shenandoah has a city attorney like this. He goes after things, he works with us really well. He understands some of the things we are trying to accomplish."
Among other things, Sorensen has been instrumental in addressing the city's various nuisance properties. Council members also reappointed Sherry Gibilisco as the city's cemetery sexton for a similiar two-year term. The mayor says Gibilisco pours her heart into the Rose Hill Cemetery's upkeep.
"She takes care of it like it's her own," said McQueen. "And, we're very, very pleased with what's gone on up there, and with the other departments. When Sherry gets in a bind, the street department, park department, whoever, goes out and helps her. She's very conscious about making that cemetery as pretty as it can be. I'm glad she accepted another two-year term, and we're happy to have her out there doing what she does."
In other business Tuesday night, the council....
---reappointed Mary Lou Davis and Leon McEnaney to the city's cemetery board, with terms expiring in the December, 2027.
---reappointed Allan Jordan to a five-year term on the city's tree board.
---approved the sale of the city-owned greenhouse property at 1307 West Sheridan Avenue to Lindsey Stephens for $3,100.
---accepted the Shenandoah Regional Airport pavement project, and the release of the retainage to Screed Tech, LLC for $15,043.53.
---approved the city's fiscal 2022 independent auditor's report from the State Auditor's Office.
---approved the 2022 edits in the city's personnel handbook and job descriptions
---approved the city's cemetery sexton's annual report.
---approved the destruction of records per the record retention manual. The list of records is available at City Hall.
---approved the purchase of a Yanmar YT347, 47 horsepower tractor with Turf Tires and Loader for the Shenandoah Golf Course, at a cost of $37,952.
You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: