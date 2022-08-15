(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have selected their successor for city attorney.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously appointed Brianna Sorensen as the new city attorney, effective October 1. Sorensen replaces long-time city attorney Tom Stamets with Stamets and Wearin, who submitted his retirement letter to the council. Sorensen currently has a law practice out of Shenandoah and has assisted several area cities in municipal law along with previous nuisance abatement work with the city of Red Oak. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright recommended Sorensen for the position due to her previous experiences with the city and says the hope is to set up a meeting with Stamets and Sorensen before the official transfer of the role.
"Tom has a number of files that are city files that we talked about that we'll need to get together and see what needs to be destroyed and what needs to be transferred," Wright explained. "And then there's obviously several things that Brianna has not been involved with that Tom has through the years and I want to arrange a meeting between those two so we can talk through some of those issues and catch her up to speed if that's direction we go."
Stamets has served as the city attorney since his appointment in 2000, replacing Bill Boeye. Councilman Brian Bills suggested formally advertising the post to allow for other potential law firms to apply, mainly two other local firms. However, Wright says both have potential conflicts due to serving the magistrate and the other as the Montgomery County attorney.
Additionally, Wright says being from out of town could also provide additional objectivity for Sorensen.
"I mean, you don't have the inherent conflicts with knowing folks and everything else, and (Brianna)'s been impartial in dealing with the folks that we've had," said Wright. "Again, with the digital world, most things are done via phone calls and computers, and it's never been an issue for her to be here when we need her, and I think she's committed to that."
Stamets had also provided a list of other individuals should the council have decided to pursue other interview possibilities, most of which were also not based in Red Oak.
"the names I've given you are people who I've worked with over the years who have done municipal law work," said Stamets. "Whether or not any one or more of them would be interested, I do not know. I have not call them, I did not tell them I was submitting their names, I simply responded to a request from the mayor for names."
In talking with the individuals who work consistently with the city attorney, Wright says past experiences with Sorensen have been positive.
"For what it's worth, you have four staff members basically -- five including Mary (Bolton) -- that typically work with the city attorney," said Wright. "That's your police chief, fire chief, nuisance officer, and myself. We all have what we feel is a good relationship and history with (Brianna) -- she's served us well -- and I think I can speak for all of us saying that's our recommendation."
In other business, the council...
--Approved a street closure request for the Homecoming Parade on September 16th.
--Approved a request from Jacque Pfaffle to use the parking lot behind 404 East Coolbaugh Street for an auction from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 28.
--Approved a street closure on the south side of the Fire Station for a Public Safety Picnic on August 20 from 5-7 p.m.
--Approved a city comprehensive plan update proposal.
--Approved updated hotel motel tax funding program guidelines.
--Approved a 3% increase in salaries for city employees Susan McDonald and Christie Vanderholm.
--Approved a resolution nominating and appointing Wright and Bolton as the city's individual and alternate for representation with the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool.
--Scheduled a work session for September 12 at 5:30 p.m.