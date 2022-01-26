(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are planning further legal maneuvers in addressing dilapidated properties in the community.
During Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting, City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen updated the council on developments regarding two properties in question. Sorensen says the city filed suit Tuesday to gain title to 113 University Avenue--an apartment unit damaged by fire last August. He says it could be up to six months before the structure's title is secured. Additionally, Sorensen says the city is attempting to gain title to another property at 1106 West Thomas. However, he says Fannie Mae, the property owner's lender, refuses to write off the structure's mortgage, and seeks a deal with the city.
"They're the only thing standing in my way," said Sorensen. "But, they would agree to us going into title if we would agree that they could have the lot if they tear down the building, and prep the lot."
If all parties agree to a deal, Sorensen says he'll bring a resolution on the property to the council at its next regular meeting in February.
"If Fannie Mae wants to agree to this," he said, "and get the court to agree to it, we take title, then we enter into a short-term six-month agreement, where they'll tear down the property, and deed the property to them. Hopefully, we'll have it put together in a signed form ready to go at the next council meeting."
Even if the city gains title, Sorensen says it should not have to mow the property. City Administrator A.J. Lyman added the city now owns 109 West Lowell, and believes the structure can be renovated. Lyman says the city will accept bids on the property at City Hall through March 4th, with action expected at the council's March 8th meeting. Earlier this month, the council approved the bid of Southwest Iowa Parking Lot for demolition of properties at 316 North Broad Street, 108 North Center, 300 North Sycamore, and 112 East Thomas.