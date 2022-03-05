(Thurman) -- A South Dakota man faces multiple charges after an arrest in Fremont County on Friday night.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to rural Thurman shortly after 9 p.m. after a report of a male trespassing at a previously flooded farm.
The male then fled the scene and eventually located a vehicle at a separate previously flooded property.
Upon investigation, the driver, 38-year-old Johnathon Lee Getz of Yankton, South Dakota, was arrested on two counts of 2nd degree burglary -- a Class C felony, 1st degree theft from a disaster affected building -- a Class C felony, motor vehicle theft -- a Class D felony, possession of a short-barred rifle -- a Class D felony and possession of a firearm by a felon -- a Class D felony.
Getz is being held at the Fremont County Jail without bond. More charges are pending. Fremont County K9 Roby was deployed in the investigation.