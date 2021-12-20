(Barnard) -- As COVID-19 cases spike in northwest Missouri, one KMAland school district has been forced to close its doors.
That's according to South Nodaway R-IV School District Superintendent Dustin Skoglund, who says after a significant amount of COVID-19 cases and other illnesses within the district, the school board called off the remaining five days of school. On top of several students falling ill, Skoglund says the school staff had also taken a big hit in terms of illness.
"Certain areas that made it difficult for us to operate, our kitchen staff were all sick and or out for other reasons, and our custodial staff were sick and another one was our for another reason," Skoglund said. "In a school our size, if you don't people to perform those duties that are essential to us being able to operate, then you begin to have to consider some other options."
In a statement last week, the school district listed six confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and 11 others who had also fallen ill. Meanwhile, the district says five positive cases were confirmed among staff and two other sick staff members but not confirmed COVID cases. The district also identified six close contacts. In addition, Skoglund says two teachers had also fallen ill.
Outside of one day in September due to a large number of students in quarantine, Skoglund says illness hadn't significantly impacted the fall semester leading up to two weeks ago.
"You know we feel like our mitigation strategies and etc., were working because I don't think we had a positive case from early September until about to two weeks ago, so things were humming right along," Skoglund said. "Obviously Nodaway County is a hot spot right now, and the numbers are up and we were impacted by that and I think many were."
Skoglund says with the short amount of time left and the school board believing in-person learning is significantly better than virtual; the district ultimately decided to cancel. Skoglund says the district may have to take a "multi-prong" approach to make up the days.
"We weren't going to be in school January 3rd, we picked that day up, and we're looking at some of the days that are traditionally earmarked for snow make-up days like President's Day or Martin Luther King Jr Day," Skoglund said. "We obviously will probably have to tack a couple of days at the end of school as well."
If something like this were to happen in the future, Skoglund says the district will likely have to wait and "cross that bridge when they get there." Skoglund says this includes the potential use of the alternative method of instruction or AMI days.
"Because we chose not to use any of the AMI hours that are allotted to us by the state, that is still something we have at our disposal," Skoglund said. "The factors that led us to go the other route are still there, however if it's just a few small days in the middle of the semester I think they would view that a little differently in terms of the impact versus kind of ending the semester in terms of finals and things of that nature online."
Skoglund says the district hopes to release a new school calendar in January 2022. For any questions, contact the South Nodaway Superintendent's office at 660-652-3221.