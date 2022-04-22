(College Springs-Bedford) -- South Page and Bedford school officials are reacting to the first steps of a sharing agreement being taken between the two districts.
During a special community meeting Thursday night, the South Page School Board approved to begin pursuing a three-year tuition sharing agreement beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The agreement would include South Page 9th-12th grade students attendings classes in Bedford for a portion of the school day. South Page Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the move is good for the South Page district.
"This allows us in my opinion to stay as viable as long of period of time," said Hood. "We're excited to work with Bedford, they've been very good to work with so far. We're excited for our kids, we're excited for the Bedford kids too."
As Hood described, the "elephant in the room" is the roughly 35-40 minute one way commute between the two districts, but steps are already being taken to find the most effective mode of travel.
"We've driven two or three different ways now, so we're going to have some conversations potentially with our county about maybe putting some more rock down on a couple of places that we might be able to do some cross country stuff too."
Hood says South Page would adjust to Bedford's current high school schedule, and students would likely not be transported over on any days including an early out. Other details, including any potential virtual options for students, Hood says are still in the works.
Jason Shaffer is the Superintendent for the Bedford School District. He says with the South Page board's decision, now the real work begins.
"Now some of the logistic work begins, and we'll see what we can do to kind of start putting a plan together," said Shaffer. "Invite them over--the folks, the kids, and everybody--and tour our facilities and start showcasing our staff and have the students interact."
Following the meeting where concerns were raised about South Page students feeling accepted in Bedford, Shaffer says he feels the communication between the districts should be strong.
"I guess, bottom line, you heard that kind of discussed openly, is I think the administrators here are willing to work and talk, and communicate," said Shaffer. "And I think that will be important, and counselors, just having everybody on board to try and assure that things can go well."
Further action on a proposed agreement is expected to be taken at the respective board's monthly May meetings.