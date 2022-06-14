(College Springs) -- After months of discussion, plans for South Page students to attend classes in another district are finalized.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the South Page School Board approved a three-year tuition agreement with the Bedford School District. Under the agreement, South Page's high school students may attend classes at Bedford High School for half a school day, beginning in the 2022-23 school year. South Page officials began searching for a new partner after the Clarinda School Board opted not to renew a previous agreement. South Page Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News Bedford emerged as a good fit.
"For whatever reason, the Clarinda thing was not moved forward for another year," said Hood. "Obviously, we needed to do what we could for our students. We reached out to Shenandoah at that time, as well. Bedford seemed to be the best fit. We had our public meeting, and Bedford seemed to be the best fit for our students."
One of the biggest questions over the arrangement remains transportation. Hood says South Page has "a plan on paper" to transport students to Bedford.
"Until we start running it every day," he said, "I'm sure there's going to be some kinks to work out. We think we've got a viable plan moving forward. Like I said, we just have to wait and see how it plays out. I'm sure we'll tweak it many times before it's final."
Bedford's School Board approved the agreement at its regular meeting last month. The board's decision followed a public meeting on the proposed sharing between the two districts in the South Page gym in late April. In other business, South Page board members approved contracts for sharing art and Family Consumer Science instructors with the Stanton School District, and a business teacher with the Sidney School District.