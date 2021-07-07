(College Springs) -- South Page High School students will continue spending part of their school day in Clarinda.
With the 2021-22 school year, the Clarinda and South Page School Districts enter the third year of a tuition agreement, in which South Page's 9th through 12th grade students attend classes at Clarinda High School in the afternoon hours. Another agreement allows South Page's 7th through 12th graders to participate in Clarinda's extracurricular activities. Football was added to the list of activities last school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood says the arrangement has benefited South Page's students--and he hopes it's worked for Clarinda, as well.
"It allows our students to participate in athletics--we very much appreciate that," said Hood. "As a small school, we are struggling like many of them to hire teachers to cover our classes. Them allowing our 9th through 12th graders to come up and take classes from them for some of the teachers we cannot hire allows us to remain accredited and hold our own graduation. So, we very much appreciate that."
Hood adds the agreement also helps South Page stay in good shape, financially.
"Most superintendents will tell you that the most expensive part of running your school district is typically your high school," he said, "because of all the different accreditation issues you have, where teachers haven't had different accreditation and certifications to qualify for accreditation as a high school. By allow us to take classes up there (in Clarinda), that's helped us financially. So, South Page right now is in very good financially--due to that, and many other things."
South Page sought Clarinda's assistance in athletics and other activities after eliminating its sports programs in the spring of 2019.