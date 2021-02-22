(Undated) -- Voters in two KMAland school districts will decide next week whether certain funding can be spent.
Polls are open in the South Page and East Mills School Districts next Tuesday, March 2nd, on proposed revenue purpose statements. Tim Hood is superintendent of both school districts. Hood tells KMA News the Iowa Legislature requires each district to hold a special election on the use of Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE revenues.
"A couple of years ago, our legislators--which we're very appreciative of--passed extending what people used to call the one-cent sales tax," said Hood. "So, to do that, the legislators have asked each school district to pass a new revenue purpose statement."
Hood says passing the statement by a simple majority would not mean an increase in property taxes.
"There is no increase in taxes," he said. "All this does is allows us to keep spending the money that the one-cent sale tax generates. If it doesn't pass it, then it sits kind of in escrow. We're just trying to get out in front of this, so that it will be good until, I believe, 2051."
Among other things, SAVE funds can be used for building and furnishing new school buildings, the purchase of buildings, covering startup costs of for new student construction programs and the demolition of buildings. It can also be used for the retirement of general obligation bonds, and to provide tax relief. Hood says the East Mills district has used SAVE dollars for heating and air conditioning improvements.
"A few years ago, the district did some improvements with HVAC," said Hood. "They've used it for that. We've used it for technology updates and some basic maintenance. We lease our buses. That's just some of the things we do with that money."
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the South Page district at Amity Hall in College Springs, and in the East Mills district at the Lakin Building in Malvern and the Indian Creek Museum in Hastings.