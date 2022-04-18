(College Springs) -- South Page school officials want public input on a proposed tuition agreement with another area school district.
Patrons in the South Page district are invited to a community meeting Thursday evening at 6 at the school gym in College Springs regarding a proposed agreement with the Bedford School District. Under the agreement, South Page's 9th through 12th grade students would attend classes in Bedford for a portion of the day. Presently, South Page high school students attend afternoon classes at Clarinda High School. But, the Clarinda School Board voted last month not to renew the agreement for next school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood says Bedford is a possible option for a number of reasons.
"They (Bedford) were willing to discuss with us bringing in our students for part of the day," said Hood. "Clarinda wanted our kids all day long, and then Shenandoah, the same. Bedford was the one district that said, 'hey, you know, we'd be interested in having conversations for your students to be there part of the day.'"
Hood says the proposed agreement does present some logistics questions, such as the distance between the two districts.
"The one big thing is the distance," he said. "It's a good potential, depending on what the weather is, it's almost a 40 minute drive over there from our place, so that's obviously a big part of that. Their high school principal, and our high school principal and people have been working on some schedule things, and things like that, as well. So, we're figuring out some of those kind of things, as well. There's a lot of things going on behind the scenes before our meeting on Thursday."
Hood says he's not sure how soon the South Page board would decide on an agreement after hearing from the public.
"Obviously, the quicker we make a decision so that people know what's going on, the better off we are," said Hood.
In the meantime, the South Page School Board recently approved upgraded curricula for 7-12 English and Social Studies classes. You can hear the full interview with Tim Hood here: