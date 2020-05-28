(College Springs) -- South Page High School is among a select few in Iowa being honored for get-out-the-vote efforts.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says South Page is one of 18 schools qualifying for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2019-2020 school year. Created by Pate last September, the award is given to schools that register at least 90% of their eligible students to vote. Pate tells KMA News the Catt award is designed to encourage voter registration in high schools, and to promote the new state law allowing 17-year-olds to register, and to participate in primary elections.
"We are asking people to reach out into our schools," said Pate, "and to register those eligible students to vote. We had 18 schools who obtained that achievement.
"The award we're presenting is the Carie Chapman Catt Award, which is named after a very famous woman from Iowa who helped establish the right for women to vote, and also was a founder of the National League of Women Voters."
Pate saluted South Page for registering 100% of its eligible students.
"I can't say enough how it demonstrates true dedication on behalf of the principal, the teacher, and most important the students for stepping up and being a player in the sense that they're going to be a voter," he said.
Pate says engaging younger voters to participate is important, as they're already a big part of their communities.
"Voting is one of the most instrumental pieces," said Pate, "in the ways to show your dedication to what you want to see happen in your state, your city and your county. So, in reaching out to those young people, I think we're reaching out to them at an early age to be active citizens. I think the dividends are there, just in the sense that we're having a very huge talent pool that's going to be active in our hometowns."
Two KMAland high schools are among an additional 10 registering at least 70% of eligible students--East Mills and Logan-Magnolia.