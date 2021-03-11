(College Springs) -- The South Page School District is being recognized for its efforts to register eligible students to vote.
In a special school assembly Thursday morning, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the district with two Carrie Chapman Catt Awards. Started in 2019, the program awards district who register at least 90% of eligible students to vote. South Page hit that benchmark last year and this year.
"Carrie Chapman Catt was very instrumental in getting women's rights -- when it comes to voting -- passed 100 years ago," said Pate. "She's from northeast Iowa and she also helped start the National League of Women Voters. She worked across the country to get the Voting Rights Amendment passed, as well as here in Iowa. We want to recognize her and the most important way we could do that is help encourage young people to vote."
A recent law change in Iowa means that 17-year-olds who will turn 18 before a general election can register in vote in the primary preceeding that election. Pate says that law change opened up a whole new pool of voters in Iowa.
"Sometimes voters say, 'I'm not excited about any of the candidates when it comes to the Fall,' because it was narrowed down to maybe just a Republican and a Democrat and they want something different," said Pate. "In primaries, you can see a dozen or more people running for a certain position. That's when your voice really has a lot to be said and done. With the law changed, now those 17-year-olds who will be 18 by November's election would be eligible to register."
In the 2020 General Election, Iowa set a state record with nearly 1.7 million votes cast, including more than 1 million absentee ballots. Iowa's 76% turnout last November ranks it near the top in the country.
"We are in the top five when it comes to voter registration and voter participation," said Pate. "It's not spotty. It's consistent across all 99 counties. We saw a huge turnout. In fact, we saw record numbers here in Page and the counties surrounding it here in southwest Iowa. They stepped up. They stepped up big time."
The Iowa Legislature recently passed and Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law sweeping changes to Iowa's election process. The new law includes a shorter timeframe for absentee voting and an 8 p.m. closing time for polls instead of 9 p.m. Pate says regardless of what the law is, his office will work with the 99 county auditors to administer a fair election.
"Frankly, it's pretty easy to vote," said Pate. "We talked to the students today about all the options and ways they can register to vote. The fact that we have so many programs out there to educate the public about voting. I think we're doing our job and we do it every single day. I can also assure voters of the integrity of votes and elections in Iowa. We just finished a big national election. We did our job right in Iowa. I think you could ask the citizens of this state and they would be very comfortable that the results we gave them were accurate and representative of how their vote was being counted."
As part of the awards ceremony, several eligible South Page students completed their voter registration and a pledge to vote.