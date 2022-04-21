(College Springs) -- The South Page School District will pursue a multi-year tuition sharing agreement with the Bedford School District.
By a 4-to-0 vote at a special community meeting Thursday evening, the South Page School Board approved pursuing a three-year tuition sharing agreement with the Bedford district beginning in the 2022-23 school year. The move follows the Clarinda School Board not renewing a similar arrangement in March for the upcoming school year. Thursday's meeting was held to gauge the public's opinion on the options available to the South Page District. School officials from both South Page and Bedford were present. South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood provided the board and public with four potential options: hosting K-through-12 students in the South Page District, reducing the school week to four days, the sharing agreement with Bedford, or a one-way whole grade sharing making the district's high school students full-time in another district. Hood acknowledges that transportation will be one of the biggest challenges with the distance between the two schools.
"The elephant in the room folks I'm just going to bring it out, it's a ways over there, we know that," said Hood. "It is on a good day probably 30ish minutes, and on the days with weather and stuff it's probably more like 40. So, we know that, and I wish we could snap our fingers and fix that part of it, but it is what it is."
Additionally, Hood says high school students would likely need to take an online course to compensate for instructional time lost during transportation.
Outside of the distance, one of the primary concerns for South Page parents in attendance was assuring their students felt welcome in Bedford. While saying it's difficult to make guarantees, Bedford Secondary Principal Michael Irvin says past experiences with new students give him hope the South Page students would fit in.
"Because we want what's best for the people sitting in this room, can I guarantee your kids are going to have an amazing experience at Bedford--no, but I can't guarantee that with my students sitting there in the classroom right now either," said Irvin. "That's just the reality, but I can promise you our teachers and our staff will do whatever it takes to make your kids feel accepted and be a part. Our kids are amazing, it blows my mind every day when we get a new kid and how well they're accepted, and I don't see you're kids being any different whatsoever."
Pursuing a multi-year agreement also eased some concerns raised by parents about having to renew or find a different school district to share with every year. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer said check-ins would likely be had monthly with counselors during the early stages of the agreement.
Parents also questioned whether the school had surveyed students for their thoughts on the district's options. South Page PreK-12 Principal Rhonda Sheldon says 47% of students preferred the sharing with Bedford, 39% favored a four-day week, 5% favored staying in South Page, and 3% favored the one-way whole grade share.
"So we really tried to talk to them about the pros and cons and trying to not waiver on one side or anything just really think about it," said Sheldon. "We even encourage them to, 'before you take this, why don't you go home, talk to your family and ask what's best for your family."
Irvin says the classroom sizes in Bedford would be nearly half of those in Clarinda, currently sitting around 15-17 students per classroom. Speaking in favor was Bailey Drennen, a student-teacher at Bedford who intends to join the South Page staff next school year.
"The kids have been absolutely amazing to have in class, but that being said they are also kids, and they're like 'Ms. Drennen where are you going to go after here,' and when I tell them I'm coming here, they say 'well I've heard their kids are going to be coming here," said Drennen. "The conversation between those kids in my classroom even before I knew I was coming here was nothing bad--those kids are open to caring about other people."
While saying she wishes the students could stay in College Springs all day, Lindsay Hull-Elwood, a bus driver for South Page and a parent, says the school doesn't appear to have much hope of sticking around without a sharing agreement.
"Is that going to be an option for our kids to stay here all day--no, because we don't have enough teachers to do it," said Hull-Elwood. "There's not a lot of options. It's either we share where our kids can still graduate here, we still can take the classes here, they can have the sports at Bedford, and then they can have the better friendships at Bedford with the kids there. Versus, we all open enroll, and then you get to decide where you're kid goes, but do I think that's the best thing for everyone--no, I don't."
The Bedford School Board, which expressed interest Thursday, intends to take action on the topic as soon as possible to maximize time for planning and necessary negotiating between the two districts.