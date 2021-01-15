(Rock Port) -- The southbound travel lanes of Interstate 29 are closed in a portion of northwest Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Transportation says southbound I-29 is from mile marker 117 north of Rock Port to the Iowa border due to a crash. Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation have also advised motorists to not travel on I-29 near the Missouri border due to weather conditions.
The latest road conditions for Missouri are available at traveler.modot.org and for Iowa at 511ia.org.