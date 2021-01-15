MODOT LOGO

(Rock Port) -- The southbound travel lanes of Interstate 29 are closed in a portion of northwest Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says southbound I-29 is from mile marker 117 north of Rock Port to the Iowa border due to a crash. Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation have also advised motorists to not travel on I-29 near the Missouri border due to weather conditions.

The latest road conditions for Missouri are available at traveler.modot.org and for Iowa at 511ia.org.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.