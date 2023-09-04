9-1-1

(KMAland) – Residents in several southeast Nebraska counties were without 911 services for part of Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The Southeast 911 Region, which covers 911 services from I-80 south to the Kansas border and from Hastings to the Missouri River, reports the outage began around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a fire at a Windstream facility in Lincoln. Windstream officials say backup generators failed at the facility, leaving the center without power.

911 Services were eventually restored by mid-morning Sunday. Officials from the Southeast 911 Region say they are working with Windstream and local 911 centers to develop additional redundancies to prevent future outages.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.