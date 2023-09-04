(KMAland) – Residents in several southeast Nebraska counties were without 911 services for part of Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
The Southeast 911 Region, which covers 911 services from I-80 south to the Kansas border and from Hastings to the Missouri River, reports the outage began around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a fire at a Windstream facility in Lincoln. Windstream officials say backup generators failed at the facility, leaving the center without power.
911 Services were eventually restored by mid-morning Sunday. Officials from the Southeast 911 Region say they are working with Windstream and local 911 centers to develop additional redundancies to prevent future outages.