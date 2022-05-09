(Tecumseh) -- Johnson County Central school officials are asking for the public's vote on a bond issue during Tuesday's primaries.
The Johnson County Central School District is floating a $43 million bond issue that would allow for the construction of a new 125,700-square-foot facility in Tecumseh that would house the district's roughly 500 students in one building. Currently, the district operates out of three facilities--a PreK-3 building and high school in Tecumseh, and a preschool and middle school 15 minutes north of Cook. Jon Rother is Superintendent of the Johnson County Central School District. He says the current facility's age, including a nearly 90-year-old elementary school, and needed upgrades prompted discussions in 2018 for a single-site.
"The 1930s building has some things that need to be brought up to code, so if we started to some work, we would have to do some ADA work and fire marshal work," said Rother. "Looking at the scope of that thinking, 'is that how our taxpayers would like us to spend the money.' Same thing with the Cook site needing some roof repairs and getting some quotes in that were pretty high."
The current high school was built in the 1950s, while the Cook site is the newest building with a 20-year-lifespan.
Rother says the single facility could also ease transportation costs and mileage from bussing over 170 students to the Cook site every day when nearly 67% of the district's students reside in Tecumseh. He adds having multiple, larger gyms provide more event-hosting opportunities.
"Neither of our gyms that we have--the one in Tecumseh and the one in Cook--is long enough to host district wrestling, so that's something we could open up to the district," said Rother. "The way the preliminary plans are set up with a main gym and auxiliary gym, we could do some duals tournaments for wrestling as well. The other thing is just wanting to be able to host more events for our students (and) to bring in other districts."
The 25-year bond, Rother says, would add $0.42 per $100 valuation to the district's current $0.99 per $100 tax levy rate, but the total tax implication would depend on property value.
Rother says the proposal also came after feedback from eight town halls held throughout the district.
"To invite people in and ask, 'do you want to continue to support two sites and three buildings, or would you like to see something different in the form of a bond come up in the future,'" said Rother. "The majority of that feedback was 'yeah, we'd like to see something in the form of a bond in the future.' So, then it became 'what would that be, is that going to be an elementary, is that going to be a high school, what would it look like.'"
Additionally, Rother says the hope is to provide "unity within the community." If the bond should fail, Rother says the district has received a $26 million estimate on the needed renovations to the current facilities, which would then be brought forward.
The bond requires a simple majority of over 50% to pass. If passed, Rother says construction of the facility could wrap up in winter 2024. More information on the proposed project and a "tax implications" calculator are available on the district's website.