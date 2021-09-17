(KMAland) -- After a reduced rendition in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Southwest Iowa Art Tour is back in full force this weekend.
The three day event will feature 15 different locations across the region for art lovers to visit. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday morning, Project Coordinator Rebecca Castle says the event has grown over course of it's founding to provide more locations and opportunities for people to visit. This year, Castle says the tour will feature several varieties of work.
"So you've got things you'd typically think of, water colors, acrylics, oil paintings, but then there's metal sculptures, fabric art, there's quite a few felters," Castle said. "There's photographers, a variety of different kinds of pottery and ceramics, wood carvings, jewelry, and mixed media. So, a little bit of everything."
Also added to the weekend event was a sneak peek event from 4 p.m.-to-7 p.m. Friday night, to give art goers an extra opportunity visit more of the locations.
Due to COVID-19, Castle says the event was limited to a one day event in 2020, but now things are back to as normal as they could be.
"This year we are back to a three day event, so 10 of the 15 locations are participating Friday from 4-to-7 p.m., and then all the locations will be open Saturday from 10 a.m.-to-5 p.m., and Sunday from noon-to-4," Castle said. "So those 15 locations are actually spread out throughout 11 different communities."
The full list of locations include: Malvern, Red Oak, Villisca, Essex, Clarinda, Macedonia, Council Bluffs, Neola, Harlan, Avoca, and Glenwood.
With the addition of the extra event on Friday, Castle says some of the locations have taken the idea and run with it.
"Phil Lamb and Tracy Lamb have brought in Tica Felise, and she will be playing music from 6-to-9 p.m., so if you're looking at the map and trying to schedule your tour, I would maybe make Red Oak your last stop for Friday," Castle said. "Then Malvern is also incorporating the grand opening of their Art Alley, which is in the alley behind Fine Arts on Fifth, so that's another great combination of events you can go to on Friday."
Locations for Friday's event are limited locations in Malvern, Red Oak, Villisca, Essex, Clarinda, and Macedonia.
Castle says it takes a village to make a project of this size work with the amount of associated costs.
"We have over 32 sponsors for this year's event, and we also received some grants which helped us with the purchase of some permanent signs that can be used from year-to-year," Castle said. "So we'd really like to thank all of our sponsors, the Arts Midwest Gig Fund, Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie Community Foundation, and then our other $1,000 sponsors which are Houghton State Bank of Red Oak, and the Pottawattamie County Wide Tourism Committee."
More information on the event can be found on the Southwest Iowa Art Tour website and Facebook Page. You can hear the full interview with Rebecca Castle with the webstory at kmaland.com or on our "Morning Show" page.