(KMALand) -- The ninth annual Southwest Iowa Art Tour will take place this weekend.
The Southwest Iowa Art Tour features numerous locations across the region, all with an aim to showcase the work of over 70 local artists.
A small group of people with the idea to promote the arts in southwest Iowa started the self-guided tour that is now in its ninth year running, according to event coordinator Becca Castle-Laughlin
“It was a really grassroots kind of event at the beginning,” Castle-Laughlin said. “A group of local artists got together in 2014 and wanted to do something to not only raise awareness of the art they had available and obviously increase sales of their art, but also to help the communities like the restaurants and other stores. So, they created the Southwest Iowa Art Tour.”
Castle-Laughlin is a member of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, which is a non-profit organization based out of Oakland, Iowa, with a goal to improve quality of life in southwest Iowa through community events and cultural initiatives.
Golden Hills took on the Southwest Iowa Art Tour as one of its many community-building projects.
“As a non-profit with a mission that supports the Southwest Iowa Art Tour’s mission, we were kind of a natural fit for helping coordinate this,” Castle-Laughlin said. “We contact sponsors, gathering places and individual artists.”
The expansive Southwest Iowa Art Tour features a whole host of towns and counties in the area.
“With 16 gathering places and 11 different communities spread out over southwest Iowa, it’s hard to visit them all in one weekend,” Castle-Laughlin said. “I would suggest taking a look at the map and kind of planning out your route ahead of time. That’ll definitely help things out.”
The Southwest Iowa Art Tour will start at limited locations Friday from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M., while all locations will be open Saturday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday from noon to 4 P.M.
Listen to the full interview with Castle-Laughlin below. For a complete list of locations and exhibits, visit SWIArtTour.com.