Saturday marks the 76th anniversary of D-Day in World War II, a campaign that southwest Iowa had a tremendous impact on.
Following months of planning, Allied forces finally landed troops on the shores of Normandy on June 6, 1944 in the largest seaborne invasion in history. Leo Landis is curator of the State Historical Museum in Iowa. He says many Iowans were serving in Africa before coming north for the invasion and says Paul Fulk of Clarinda was among the 10,000 Allied troops estimated to have died.
"They were getting shelled by the German artillery that was stationed across that approximately 50-mile front that they were coming in on those five beaches," said Landis. "The two beaches that the Allied men were coming in on -- or the U.S. men -- were Omaha and Utah. Omaha was the one that was the most contested of those two. The other three beaches had British forces coming in on Sword and Gold and Canadian forces coming in on Juno Beach."
Another soldier with roots in southwest Iowa ended up serving as the inspiration for a popular film later on. Father Francis Sampson was born in Cherokee and served as a Catholic Priest in Neola and at Dowling in Des Moines before becoming a paratrooper.
"One of his assignments as that is part of what becomes the inspiration of the 'Saving Private Ryan' story," said Landis. "There were four brothers from upstate New York, much like the Sullivan Brothers -- though there were five of them -- from Waterloo. The Niland brothers of Tonawanda, New York, three of them were presumed dead -- one in the Pacific and two on D-Day. A group was put together to try to find Fritz or Frederick Niland in France shortly after D-Day. It was led by Father Sampson."
After his service, Sampson eventually was assigned to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah. On the homefront during the war, Landis says residents learned of D-Day in the weeks following on newsreels, including one shown in Clarinda.
"A woman shrieked -- her name was Jackie Russell," said Landis. "She was married and living in Clarinda. People didn't know why she shrieked, so there was excitement. She saw her Uncle Jim Flanigan as one of the first paratroopers. He was from Clearmont in Missouri just south of the Iowa line. He was holding a captured Nazi flag. Townspeople of Clearmont came up with June 17th, 18th and 19th all through that week to see the newsreel at the Clarinda Theater to see the local fellow."
Even before D-Day, Landis says southwest Iowa's connections to World War II go back to the very beginning with the attack on Pearl Harbor.
"There were two Page County men -- Lee Hickman of Coin and Wilbur Kellogg of Shenandoah -- who were both on the U.S.S. Arizona," said Landis. "From December 7th, 1941 with that first attack on U.S. forces, southwest Iowa men were involved in the action."
In addition to providing soldiers for the war, Clarinda served as a prisoner of war camp beginning in January 1944 with branch camps in Tabor, Shenandoah and Audubon.