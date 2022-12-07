(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda-based non-profit has officially broken ground on its new $3 million facility.
At a special groundbreaking ceremony on a chilly Wednesday afternoon, staff, administration, and board members of Southwest Iowa Families, along with Clarinda City officials, broke ground at 117 West Main Street in downtown Clarinda where the non-profit's new 9,000 square-foot Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center will soon sit. Bernie Wagoner is the clinic's director. Wagoner tells KMA News it was a surreal experience to finally see the dirt work for the new building.
"I've been driving by this corner when I go to the post office almost every week and always thought 'those two old houses there were kind of an eye sore and it would really be nice if somebody would decide to do something and get rid of those houses," said Wagoner. "We didn't dream that at some point in time we'd be the people that would be demoing them and putting a new building here."
The 501(c)(3) non-profit pursued the new facility after its service and staffing needs outgrew its current building at 215 East Washington Street. Agency Director Sandy Geer says the new facility offers an expansion in both current offerings and allows for future additions.
"So we're still going to have our outpatient therapy and mental health counseling, and we're going to have the zero-to-five prevention programs that we're already serving," said Geer. "We've got a couple new services that we'll be able to offer in the new facility that'll be coming up. But we're expanding the services we already have in place which is the biggest thing."
Wagoner says funding from the project has come from various sources, including personal donations and several other organizations in Clarinda and Shenandoah. However, one of the more significant contributors was the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, which awarded the non-profit a substantial grant.
"We approached them first of all and then they set up and interview process to find out what we were all about, who we were as an agency, and what we do to serve the community," she said. "And then they announced after that that they had awarded us a grant. And one of the contingencies of that grant is that we name the facility after Mr. Lakin."
Geer says the Lakin Foundation contributed over $1 million to the project, and Wagoner added the name is fitting since Charles Lakin himself had always expressed an interest in supporting human services in the region. Other contributors to the project have included the Clarinda Community Foundation, the Southwest Iowa Community Foundation, Page County Foundation, the Rapp Foundation, Hockenberry Foundation, and Sunderland Foundation.
However, Wagoner says fundraising efforts are still underway after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the supply chain and costs pushing the project's estimate over the $2.2 million -- which fundraising efforts had reached in March.
"We learned this summer that that cost is going up by about $1 million and we're continuing to work on that fundraising goal," said Wagoner. "We still have some funds yet to be entailed in terms of completing the final project."
The project was also made possible with a Community Development Block Grant facilitated through the city of Clarinda. As a result, Wagoner feels the facility is not only a significant investment into their non-profit but also Clarinda and the surrounding communities.
"It's significant for our agency to be involved because obviously we need the space and it's been part of our goal the past couple of years," Wagoner explained. "But I think it's also something that's good for the community of Clarinda -- you know putting a brand new building here in the main corridor of the community is significant in terms of investment in the community itself. So, we're excited to be part of that."
However, Wagoner and Geer both expressed optimism that the new facility would be ready to have a grand opening by September of next year. Geer says foundation work is expected to begin within the next week. Those wishing to still donate to the project can do so by mailing checks to the non-profit's current location, 215 East Washington Street, Clarinda, Iowa, 51632. For more information on the agency and its services, visit www.southwestiowafamilies.org.