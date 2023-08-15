(Clarinda) -- A local non-profit is set to host a celebration and fundraiser all in one event this weekend.
Southwest Iowa Families is hosting a Luau fundraiser Saturday at Wibholm Hall on the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda. The organization -- which serves at-risk youth and families in the area -- has been working towards a fundraising goal for a new building in downtown Clarinda. Bernie Wagoner is clinical director with Southwest Iowa Families. She says they are nearly 97% complete on their fundraising goal.
"The old building that we've been in, we've kind of outgrown that space," said Wagoner. "A couple years ago, our board of directors established the goal to build a new building. We've spent the last couple of years raising funds to ensure the funding of the building. It's about a $3.2 million project. At this point, we're kind of in the final throes of raising the money for the building."
Choosing the luau theme for a fundraiser was significant, according to Wagoner, who says the traditional luau is a gathering of people for a celebration.
"This is the first time we've done a luau," said Wagoner. "We're doing it as a celebration of the Hawaiian culture. It will be traditional -- not in the sense of digging a hole and having a pig roast because the community of Clarinda doesn't want us to dig a hole on the fairgrounds -- but we are having traditional a Hawaiian meal with roast pork, rice, macaroni salad, pineapple upside down cake and some ice cream also."
In addition to food, the event features trivia and a raffle, as well as a special musical guest with a connection to the islands.
"We're having -- straight from Memphis, Tennessee -- Elvis at our event," said Wagoner. "Not really Elvis, of course, but an Elvis impersonator. Mr. Craig Florian out of the Glenwood area will be there to present some entertainment after the meal."
Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $10 for kids, with children four and under free. For more information or to purchase tickets, you can call (712) 542-3501 or visit the SWI Families office at 215 East Washington Street in Clarinda. Wagoner was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear her full interview below.