(Clarinda) -- One KMAland mental health care provider is nearing a massive fundraising goal for establishing a new facility.
Southwest Iowa Families, Incorporated is now in the final phase of its capital campaign to construct a new base of operation in Clarinda. Agency director Sandy Geer and clinic director Bernie Wagoner joined the KMA "Morning Show" earlier this week to provide an update on the project. Geer says the agency began the campaign after seeing they had started to outgrow their current facility.
"We do serve a lot of people, so we need a new base of operations for the agency," Geer said. "We've had increasing space demands, we've got some staff that are doubled and tripled up in their offices, we don't have a really good handicap entrance, our waiting room is small, so we're just kind of running out of room in the space we're currently occupying."
Southwest Iowa Families serves a roughly 40-to-60 mile radius of Clarinda providing outpatient mental health services, prevention services for the 0-to-5 population, and direct support programs, including crime victims assistance, veterans assistance, and rent and utility assistance.
Wagoner says they intend to construct the new facility in the heart of Clarinda.
"We're planning to build a one story, 9,000-square-foot masonry building, which is going to be located just off the square here in the heart of the city of Clarinda," Wagoner said. "It will be at 117 West Main (Street), which is just north and west a little bit of our post office for those of you that know Clarinda."
The new facility will also provide a larger waiting room, a multipurpose room, therapy rooms, and several offices.
Geer says the agency is close to its $2.2-million goal, specifically after receiving a Community Development Block Grant approval in October.
"It really has pushed us to drive the capital campaign to the final end, and we want to be over the top by January 1st," Geer said. "I'd like to thank so many people in the community that have already given, and we've made great strides with all those donations, but we are still $125,000 short of our goal."
Geer says the agency has received donations from individuals, the Sunderland Foundation, and the Charles Lakin Foundation.
With today being "Giving Tuesday," Wagoner encourages everybody to donate to a non-profit of their choice and consider giving a gift to Southwest Iowa Families.
"It's a day to kick off the giving season, and the hope is that people will take advantage of making a tax-deductible donation and participate in supporting their local non-profits on this day," Wagoner said. "So this is a chance to donate directly to our project for those persons that are interested."
To make a tax-deductible donation to Southwest Iowa Families, you can mail one to 215 East Washington Street, Clarinda, IA, 51632. Or you can call the agency at 712-542-3501 and ask for Sandy or Bernie, or visit the agency's website. You can hear the full interview with Sandy Geer and Bernie Wagoner below.