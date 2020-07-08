(Clarinda) — A local non-profit that provides social and mental health services for southwest Iowa is gathering funding for a new location.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing regarding a community development block grant application on behalf of Southwest Iowa Families to construct a new building in downtown Clarinda. Currently located at 215 East Washington, Southwest Iowa Families offers professional counseling and mental health therapy, as well as a variety of family-based programs for children and parents. Bernie Wagoner is clinical director for the organization. She says they have outgrown their current facility.
"Our case loads have grown significantly here at the office -- around 30-to-40% over the last three years," said Wagoner. "We've been happy with our current building, but we're kind of busting at the seams needing space for more staff. We have staff that are doubled-up and even tripled-up in office space here. We definitely have a need to move to a different location."
Dani Briggs is a community development specialist and planner with Southwest Iowa Planning Council who is assisting Southwest Iowa Families with their grant application. Briggs says SWIF sought an outside consultant to figure out the best way to address their space needs.
"Southwest Iowa Families hired JEO to assist in the site selection, complete building design and cost estimates for a new location," said Briggs. "JEO recommended that a new building be built. It will be approximately, almost 9,000 square feet."
Briggs says preliminary plans call for purchasing land at 117 West Main Street in Clarinda for the building project. She says the total cost of the project is estimated at around $2.2 million and that they plan to apply for the CBDG funding to cover a significant portion of that.
"We had planned on getting it in this month, but we're thinking it's not going to be this month," said Briggs. "It might be a couple months down the road. We're shooting for September. It will be for $600,000. Southwest Iowa Families will provide the local match from private loans and other grant funding, but we're still working on getting that paid down."
The public hearing in front of the council helped fulfill some requirements tied to the grant applications and no vote was taken by the council related to the project. City Manager Gary McClarnon says no city funds will be used for the work, but the money will have to pass through the city to SWIF.
"They have to go through the city to apply for the grant that they are applying for," said McClarnon. "The funds have to go through here. The city will not be required to match any of the funding. Southwest Iowa Families is actually going to go out and raise money for the matching part of it."
For more information on Southwest Iowa Families, you can visit their website.