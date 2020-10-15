(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda-based non-profit has launched a fundraising campaign for a large building project.
Southwest Iowa Families -- which provides professional counseling and mental health therapy, as well as a variety of family-based programs for children and parents -- recently purchased land at 117 West Main Street in downtown Clarinda for the purposes of constructing a $2.2 million Child & Family Center. Clinical Director Bernie Wagoner tells KMA News the organization began preliminary discussions about a new facility nearly two years ago.
"At that point in time, we were beginning to stretch the capacity of the building in a fairly significant way," said Wagoner. "We had staff that were doubled up in offices. In fact, we have one office that's shared by four different staff people. We were having problems with double-booking the rooms that we use for therapy here in the office."
Wagoner says the office provides a number of services to several counties in southwest Iowa and parts of northwest Missouri. She says their current space at 215 East Washington Street is too small for their increasing work load.
"We serve approximately a 60-mile radius from Page County," said Wagoner. "We have mental health services. We are also involved in support services for children who are at risk of abuse and neglect. We provide a lot of direct supports by things like the Kindness Closet or Crime Victims' assistance. Right now, we're involved in some COVID victim support services. We've just got a lot of things going on here at the agency."
Southwest Iowa Families hired JEO Consulting Group to assist with design work and site selection. Wagoner says the 9,000-square foot facility will have several amenities for clients.
"It's going to have space for our therapy offices or our therapy rooms," said Wagoner. "We're actually going to expand by about four rooms the number of rooms that have available in the current building. We also, for the first time, are going to have a designated 0-5 suite of offices. Those will give us space for every one of our Positive Family workers and the NEST Coordinator to actually have a work space in a common area."
Other portions of the building will include rooms for working with individual families, a working kitchen classroom and two multipurpose rooms. Wagoner says another upgrade will be a space for groups Kindness Closet, which has clothing and other items that are free for clients.
"Right now, that's located in the warehouse of our current building and there is no heater or air conditioning back there," said Wagoner. "Even though we keep it open and have hours of availability, in the summer and winter time it can get kind of hot back there or chilly. That will have its own space. There will be a large waiting room, which at the current time with as busy as we are, there are many times that people are waiting on the front steps of the building when the weather's nice."
Southwest Iowa Families recently unveiled the plans for the building and launched a fundraising campaign for contributions toward project. Plans call for a large portion of the project to be funded through a $600,000 community development block grant. Wagoner says the project also got a jump start with a grant from The Clarinda Foundation.
"We're truly blessed by this happening, but we had talked with The Clarinda Foundation about supporting our projects," said Wagoner. "They have given us a $100,000 challenge grant to help kick us in the rear and get us going on our appeal for this fall. That grant is going to be given to us over a two-year period, assuming that we raise the amount that we're needing to raise right now."
In order to qualify for both the CDBG funding and the challenge grant, SWIF is attempting to raise $110,000 in local contributions. Anyone interested in donating to the project can do so in person and through the mail at 215 East Washington Street, Clarinda, IA, 51632. Contributions can also be made through the organization's website or Facebook page.