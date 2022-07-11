(Red Oak) -- In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, ripples have been sent across the country, sparking outcry from those both in favor and against, including in southwest Iowa.
Southwest Iowa Indivisible held a rally at Fountain Square Park in downtown Red Oak Sunday afternoon, stating their concerns and objections to the supreme court's 6-3 ruling, which overturned the 1973 decision granting federal constitutional protections to an abortion. Jackie Cordon is co-leader for Southwest Iowa Indivisible and the Congressional District 3 Coordinator for Indivisible Iowa. Cordon tells KMA News she doesn't believe state lawmakers should be "in the room" on individual medical decisions.
"I don't want somebody in with me on my healthcare with my healthcare provider," said Cordon. "I want my healthcare providers to help me make decisions. It's my body, nobody can force me to give up a kidney, so why should they force me to give up my life or anything else and interfere in my health care."
Additionally, Cordon says she's concerned about the dire situations all but banning abortions could create for those with legitimate healthcare needs.
"Part of the problem is when you outlaw it, doctors aren't trained in it, hospitals don't train the doctors, and doctors don't have the opportunities to learn to do it," said Cordon. "So when a woman reaches 22, 24, 26 weeks and needs a partial birth abortion because the fetus is dead or is dying or has no organs developing or no brain development, there are no doctors who can do it. She may have to travel five states away and may not make it."
Dr. Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden, was one of the speakers at the rally. Following the event, Hurst told KMA News the leak of the decision didn't reduce the amount of shock he felt when the court formally struck down the ruling.
"I look at my wife and I look at my daughter, and I realize that they don't have the full rights of citizenship that I now have and it's almost embarrassing to know that they're in that situation," said Hurst. "Then to see that Iowa is going to pick up the mantle of leading in limiting these rights is even sadder."
Hurst was also one of four candidates who sought the democratic nomination for U.S. Senate last month. As a physician, he says the current legality limbo of abortion in Iowa has left him and others scrambling to find effective ways to convey the legal information to their patients.
One such potential legal matter is a 24-hour waiting period that is enforceable as of Friday, which is allowed after the Iowa Supreme Court reversed a lower court's decision overturning the 2020 law requiring the waiting period. Hurst says the law -- which requires two appointments before an individual can get an abortion -- is simply a tactic to reduce the number of abortions performed.
"There's no throwing a waiting period on that that's going to help the situation," said Hurst. "And a patient who needs an abortion and has made the right decision for themselves to be put in that position, will only lead to less abortions being done and real problems for that patient and the child."
Cordon, Hurst, and several other speakers and participants called for Congress to codify protections provided in Roe vs. Wade. In the wake of a nearly 50-year precedent being overturned, Hurst also called on President Joe Biden to expand the country's highest court.