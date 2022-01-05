(Atlantic) -- While it may not have gone entirely to plan, student marchers from all across KMAland made the trip to California last week.
After delaying the trip a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band made its trip to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 26th. Co-Head Band Director Jared O'Donnell, who also teaches instrumental music at Atlantic High School, says overall, the trip went well. However, he says the mass amount of canceled flights that were seen across the country also impacted them.
"We had one flight that was canceled, so on early Sunday morning we were at the Omaha airport and kind of rearranging flights, we dropped one flight and added another one that could get all the kids out there on the same day, but just different times that they were suppose to," O'Donnell said. "But the kids were super flexible and the airline was great to work with."
According to flight-tracking site FlightAware, over 600 U.S. flights were canceled leading up and into Christmas, right before the marching group intended to take off for San Diego.
Once the group had arrived, O'Donnell says the group also received word the Holiday Bowl Game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the UCLA football program. While rainy weather occurred during portions of the week, O'Donnell says the skies cleared for the parade giving the students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"The kids had a blast during the parade, we did get that in after the rain cleared and the sun came out so they had a great parade experience and really enjoyed it, and the huge crowd that was there to watch it was a fantastic experience for them," O'Donnell said. "Some of the them were getting really excited for the bowl game but then it got canceled, so they handled that change well and got to go see the San Diego Zoo instead."
O'Donnell says the experience is incredibly unique for students from the smaller schools from around the area.
"Some of them are used to doing marching band and come from larger programs, but a lot of our kids come from smaller programs where they don't have that opportunity to travel, and so it's a great way to intermix with other schools and make friends tha last lifetimes," O'Donnell said. "For the adults it's great to see our colleagues and hang out with them for four or five days and get a group of kids together who will never be together again and give them an amazing experience."
Nearly 20 different school districts from southwest Iowa had students make the trip out west. On the way home, O'Donnell says the group did still had one flight canceled but with a much simpler solution.
"They were lucky, so they all got rescheduled early because it wasn't over the holidays so that was taken care of really well," O'Donnell said. "Over half of them actually got back earlier than they were suppose to, and the other half got back at the exact same time they were suppose to."
While the marching group makes its trip on a bi-annual basis, O'Donnell says the next trip will be held in three years due to the postponement of the most recent trip.